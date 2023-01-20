Democrat credits party's ministers for allocating funds to livestock farmers in deep South
The allocation of 1.5 billion baht to a government project that encourages cow raising by residents of the southern border region is the brainchild of Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Srion, a Democrat Party official said on Friday.
Metee Arun, deputy spokesman of the ruling coalition member, thanked Jurin and Chalermchai for being instrumental in providing funding from the Department of Livestock Development’s Farmer Aid Fund to the Southern Border Cowboys project, which aims to have 50,000 cows raised in the southern border provinces.
The spokesman said that the project is a part of efforts to turn the Muslim-majority border region into a national hub for halal food.
“This will help improve the well-being of farmers and animal raisers in the southern border region, while increasing their incomes and upgrading their quality of life,” Metee said.
The spokesman said on Friday that when farmers have access to funds for raising cattle, they can earn a better livelihood. He said it was the Democrat Party’s policy to improve the quality of life of people in the southern border region, as well as throughout the country.
Jurin, who doubles as the commerce minister, is also the Democrat leader and Chalermchai is the party’s secretary-general.