Democrat credits party's ministers for allocating funds to livestock farmers in deep South

Metee Arun, deputy spokesman of the ruling coalition member, thanked Jurin and Chalermchai for being instrumental in providing funding from the Department of Livestock Development’s Farmer Aid Fund to the Southern Border Cowboys project, which aims to have 50,000 cows raised in the southern border provinces.

The spokesman said that the project is a part of efforts to turn the Muslim-majority border region into a national hub for halal food.

“This will help improve the well-being of farmers and animal raisers in the southern border region, while increasing their incomes and upgrading their quality of life,” Metee said.