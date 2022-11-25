Emergency extended until March in deep South after Narathiwat car bombing
The emergency decree in Thailand's restive deep South has been extended for three more months. The decision was made on Friday by the Emergency Situation Management Committee.
The decision comes after a deadly car bomb attack in the southern border province of Narathiwat on Tuesday, which killed a police officer and left at least 31 people injured.
Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan chaired the meeting, which was attended by relevant security agencies at the Five Provinces Bordering Forests Preservation Foundation.
After assessing the situation in the southern border provinces, the panel resolved to retain the emergency decree’s “serious emergency” designation for the region for three more months — from December 20 to March 19.
The committee also resolved to retain the list of districts exempted from the emergency decree. They are Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sikhirin districts in Narathiwat province; Yaring, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan districts in Pattani province; and Betong and Kabang districts in Yala.
Prawit advised the Internal Security Operations Command to manage the emergency decree efficiently while avoiding human rights violation.
He also instructed relevant agencies to expedite the investigation and find the culprits behind the latest bomb attack while also stepping up vigilance to prevent such incidents in future.