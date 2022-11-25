Emergency extended until March in deep South after Narathiwat car bombing

The decision comes after a deadly car bomb attack in the southern border province of Narathiwat on Tuesday, which killed a police officer and left at least 31 people injured.

Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan chaired the meeting, which was attended by relevant security agencies at the Five Provinces Bordering Forests Preservation Foundation.

After assessing the situation in the southern border provinces, the panel resolved to retain the emergency decree’s “serious emergency” designation for the region for three more months — from December 20 to March 19.