Exports of Thai livestock products to Malaysia are expected to rise
Thai exports of livestock products are expected to rise after Malaysia certified another 11 Thai livestock product factories, the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) said on Saturday.
The certification came after officials from the Department of Veterinary Services and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia visited from late February to early March this year, said DLD director-general Somchuan Rattanamangkhalanon.
He said the visits aimed to evaluate the Thai livestock production process, adding that the Malaysian agencies praised the DLD for strictly supervising the livestock-production process.
The eleven certified Thai livestock product factories are seven chicken slaughterhouses, one duck slaughterhouse, and three dairy factories, Somchuan said.
He said Malaysia has certified 37 Thai livestock product factories so far, expecting the export of Thai livestock products to Malaysia to increase by 10% or around 1.5 billion baht this year.
The DLD has supervised livestock production throughout the supply chain to ensure safety among consumers and gain confidence among trading partners, he added.
Thailand exported livestock products worth 85.05 billion baht in the first four months of this year, including frozen chicken worth more than 46 billion baht, due to rising demand.
Japan, the United Kingdom, China and the European Union are likely to import more chicken from Thailand, officials forecast.