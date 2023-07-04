Shippers’ council wants new government to be formed quickly to boost Thai exports

TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk said Thailand had incurred a foreign trade deficit of 74.11 billion baht in May.

Thai exports in May were valued at 830.44 billion baht, down 2.8% year on year, he explained, adding that imports were valued at 904.56 billion baht, down 1.7% year on year.

Excluding gold, fuel and weapons, Thai exports in May contracted 1.4% year on year, he added.