BOT chief says delay in govt formation will not affect Thailand's growth

“Only the investment budget would be missing, but not in a high proportion. This year would not be affected but next year could be,” Sethaphut added.

He said the BOT expected the growth would continue during the second half of this year.

“It is expected that the second half would see 4.2% growth, compared to 2.9% in the first half,” the central bank governor said.

Sethaphut said the growth in the second half would be mainly driven by consumption, which would expand because of the tourism sector’s recovery. The governor said it was expected that about 29 million foreign tourists would visit Thailand this year.

The BOT governor said the high 90% ratio of household debt to GDP would remain a rick factor for the Thai economy.

The governor added that the BOT expected no growth in exports because of the slowdown in the global economy, especially China.

Setthaphut said the inflation rate during the past two months was lower than projected but the low rate was seen as a short-term situation due to lower prices of foods and energy.

He said inflation could still rise because of recovery in tourism and service sectors and increases in manufacturing output.

Since there is still a risk of inflation rising, the central bank would not yet adopt normal-situation fiscal measures and would continue its fiscal policies for financial stability, Setthaphut added.

He said the next government should focus on creating economic stability rather than stimulus measures, which are now not necessary.