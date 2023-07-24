Thailand should explore new markets for exports and tourism: TDRI

The Chinese economy is recovering slower than expected, raising concerns about its impact on Thai tourism and leading the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to take a closer look at trends and figures in the second half of the year following the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI)’s recommendation to reduce dependency on the Chinese tourism market.

According to Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), China's economic expansion in the past two quarters of this year has increased but is still falling short of analysts' expectations. The Chinese economy is currently in a phase of adjustment as it strives to deal with internal issues, especially in the real estate sector. At the same time, the manufacturing sector has just begun to recover from the impacts of zero-Covid, leading the Chinese government not to rush or set ambitious targets for the economy's rapid expansion to ensure internal stability.

As for the impacts on Thailand, apart from the export sector, which will be affected by China's economic slowdown, the number of Chinese tourists is significantly lower than pre-Covid, with only a projected 4 million out of 28 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand this year.