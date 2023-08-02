Thailand’s political dysfunction must end this month, business group warns

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries, one of the three associations that form the JSCCIB, told a press conference following its monthly meeting that because Thailand’s “very fragile” economy faces both domestic and international political hurdles, political wrangling should not be added to its obstacles.

He said the committee previously estimated that a new Cabinet would be announced by the end of August.

"Right now, the PM voting process is still within the expected timeline. However, the lack of progress these days is eroding business confidence to invest further, which is not good for the country's competitiveness," Kriengkrai said.

Thailand is ready to support the growth of the digital and green economies, he added.

Despite its dysfunctional politics, Thailand leads the region in terms of providing the right conditions for companies to relocate their manufacturing facilities, he added, referring to the accelerating shift of manufacturing from China to Southeast Asia.

Major Asian investors from China and Japan understand Thai politics and are immune to its dysfunction, but Western investors are more sensitive, Kriengkrai said.

Both Asian and Western investors are delaying new investments in Thailand because they are waiting for clear and concise policies from a new government, he added.

This suspension of investment is diminishing the opportunities presented by the global digital transition and the shift away from China.

It is impossible to calculate the loss for Thailand, Kriengkrai said.