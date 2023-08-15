Thailand-Vietnam private sectors set $25 bn trade target by 2025

The remarks came when the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association hosted the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum 2023 on Tuesday at C ASEAN in Bangkok. The theme of the forum was "Strengthening Thai-Vietnamese Relations Under the Concept 1+1 = Zero Boundary".

The event's objective was to provide initiatives that bridge connections beneficial to both countries, including business, cultural, and civilian relationships, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of Thai Chamber of Commerce and president of Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association noted.

In his opening speech, he said the new target was to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnerships and the beginning of a new era of stronger ties to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity together.

He noted that the focus of this year's forum was on promoting young entrepreneurs and startups, which he described as not only the heart and soul of the future economy, but also the driving force that would undoubtedly lead both countries towards transformative innovation.

"This involves investment in startup businesses, as well as sharing knowledge, experience and opportunities to network in the public sector, thus enabling a continuous and sustainable relationship between the two countries," he said.

He pointed out that the forum had brought together leading businesses and experts to share and discuss challenges and opportunities for enhancing Thailand-Vietnam cross-border trade.