Digital globalisation and sustainability should benefit all parties: Supachai

Supachai made the remarks during the 2023 National and International Conference of the National Institute of Development Administration (Nic-Nida 2023) in Bangkok.

He said the United Nations is promoting multilateralisation to ensure benefits for all participating nations, including building trade capacity and getting rid of trade distortion.

He said digital globalisation and sustainability are included in the multilateralisation plan, adding that it would be challenging to ensure mutual benefits from globalisation.

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan always reminds me that globalisation should succeed for poor and rich alike, he said, adding that the UN is working as a voice of the voiceless.