BAAC to increase communities’ carbon credits for sale to 150 bn tonnes

BAAC chief Chatchai Sirilai said on Monday that the state firm had been implementing a policy, which was initiated by the late King Rama IX, for farmers to grow valuable trees to use them as loan collaterals and for selling carbon credits.

Chatchat said that so far the project had been joined by 6,814 communities nationwide and 124,071 members of the project had registered 12.4 million trees with a combined value of 43 billion baht.

For 2023, the BAAC has evaluated trees of the project’s members for granting loans worth 760 million baht.