Thailand to promote rice at three international expos
Thai rice will be promoted at expos in Australia, China and Germany in a bid to boost this year's exports to 8 million tonnes, the Commerce Ministry's Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) said on Thursday.
Deputy director-general Jittima Srithaporn said the department and delegates are to participate in Fine Food Australia 2023 in Sydney, which ran from September 11 until today (September 14), the China–Asean Expo in Nanning, PRC on September 16-19, and Anuga 2023 in Cologne on October 7-11. Jasmine, steamed, sticky, riceberry, sangyod, hom nin, and kor khor 43 rice are being exhibited at the events.
There will also be demonstrations of how to cook rice and Thai foods, Jittima said, adding that visitors can sample various dishes at the department’s booth.
Australia and China are the first and fifth most important rice export markets for Thailand, respectively.
Germany is considered a top-quality market for Thailand thanks to high-purchasing power, she said, adding that Germany is also the gateway to expanding Thai rice exports in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.
The international expos are regarded as good opportunities for DFT to promote Thai rice in a bid to gain confidence among consumers, Jittima noted, adding that this will help stimulate Thai rice exports to 8 million tonnes this year.