Thailand to promote rice at three international expos

Deputy director-general Jittima Srithaporn said the department and delegates are to participate in Fine Food Australia 2023 in Sydney, which ran from September 11 until today (September 14), the China–Asean Expo in Nanning, PRC on September 16-19, and Anuga 2023 in Cologne on October 7-11. Jasmine, steamed, sticky, riceberry, sangyod, hom nin, and kor khor 43 rice are being exhibited at the events.

There will also be demonstrations of how to cook rice and Thai foods, Jittima said, adding that visitors can sample various dishes at the department’s booth.