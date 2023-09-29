Thai rice exports face rising competition globally

“Ten years ago, India, Vietnam and Thailand were leading exporters of rice worldwide with a combined market share of 72%,” said Associate Professor Aat Pisanwanich, a consultant at IRC.

“Today, several new competitors have emerged, including Pakistan, Myanmar, the United States, China, Cambodia, Brazil and Uruguay,” he said. “These rice exporters gradually chipped away the market shares of the trio of giants to 65%.”

He said India remains on top with 37% market share, while Thailand and Vietnam are fighting for second position at about 14% market share each.

In the past five years, the export volumes of both Thailand and Vietnam have dropped, while those from India and other countries have risen, Aat said.

“Thai rice has five major export markets; the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Asean and Europe,” he said. “In the last five years, the market structure can be described as ‘two steps forward and three steps back’.”

Aat explained that only two of the export markets have expanded in the last five years, namely Africa and Europe. Meanwhile, three other markets – the Middle East, Asia, and Asean – which used to be responsible for 70% of exports, have contracted.

The Middle East, which used to make up for 60% of Thai rice exports, has shrunk to 25% after several buyers switched to rice from India. Meanwhile, more Asian and Asean customers have also switched to rice from Vietnam and domestically grown rice.