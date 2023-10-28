Israel-Hamas conflict sends ripples through Asian stock markets, SET suffers most

Over the past 20 days, the SET Index plummeted by 4.67% – the lowest among other Asian stock markets. Sparked on October 7, the continuing Israel-Hamas conflict has sent ripples across the global financial spectrum.

However, insights from Asia Plus Securities suggest that the conflict’s reach may not extend beyond the region, alleviating initial fears of broader ramifications. In contrast to other conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil prices have remained stable within the US$80-$85 per barrel range. This stability can be attributed to the fact that neither Israel nor Palestine are significant global oil producers.

Considering this, Asia Plus Securities believes the stock market has absorbed much of the conflict’s impact. Consequently, a shift of funds towards riskier assets, such as the stock market, is on the horizon, research shows.