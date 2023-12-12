Youth-driven exhibition adds spark to Thailand’s soft power aspirations

The exhibition, hosted at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre, is divided into four zones, namely:

• Regional Hidden Treasures: Explore the high-potential soft power hidden across the country from the perspective of the new generation

• Soft Power Ambassadors: Understand more than 50 case studies conducted by the new generation in Thailand and beyond

• Sho(r)t by Youth: Short videos, documentaries and skits exhibiting stories of the young generation

• Big things have small beginnings: Visitors can leave comments on how Thailand’s soft power can be promoted internationally

A series of seminars and workshops are also available for participants to explore solutions for advancing Thai soft power.

For more information, please visit Facebook: Youth In Charge, Instagram: youthincharge_th and the website: www.youthinchargethailand.com.