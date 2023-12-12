Youth-driven exhibition adds spark to Thailand’s soft power aspirations
Thailand’s soft power lies in the hands of the younger generation, according to the empowerment platform “Youth in Charge”.
At the “Youth Power for Driving Soft Power” event, platform co-founder Erica Maesincee Chen outlined key factors for growth, citing younger generations, culture and networks as critical components.
“Younger generations can transform old-fashioned elements into contemporary items,” she said.
The six-day exhibition seeks to empower the younger generation to contribute ideas for taking Thai soft power globally. Recognised as trendsetters, influencers and trend followers in the realm of soft power, Thai youth are encouraged to collaborate with local communities, government and private sectors to develop a creative economy.
However, Chen underscored the necessity of support from networks, and the importance of having inspirational role models for the successful promotion of soft power on the international stage.
“While they may be a small group, I believe they will wield considerable influence if nurtured in the right platform and supportive environment,” she said.
The exhibition, hosted at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre, is divided into four zones, namely:
• Regional Hidden Treasures: Explore the high-potential soft power hidden across the country from the perspective of the new generation
• Soft Power Ambassadors: Understand more than 50 case studies conducted by the new generation in Thailand and beyond
• Sho(r)t by Youth: Short videos, documentaries and skits exhibiting stories of the young generation
• Big things have small beginnings: Visitors can leave comments on how Thailand’s soft power can be promoted internationally
A series of seminars and workshops are also available for participants to explore solutions for advancing Thai soft power.
For more information, please visit Facebook: Youth In Charge, Instagram: youthincharge_th and the website: www.youthinchargethailand.com.