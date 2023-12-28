Govt banks on THB175 bn revenue from state enterprises in fiscal 2024
The government expects total revenue of 175 billion baht from state enterprises in fiscal year 2024.
The projected revenues of state firms were stated in the fiscal 2024 budget bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday. The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for the first reading on January 3-4.
The budget bill, which seeks an outlay of 3.48 trillion to finance government expenditures, projects that the state will collect total revenue of 2.787 trillion baht, and 175 billion baht would come from state firms. The revenues of the state firms are projected to increase by 25.4 billion baht over fiscal 2023.
The budget bill states major state firms that would generate revenues for the government include:
Government Lottery Office: 47.123 billion baht
PTT Plc: 29.197 billion baht
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand: 28.386 billion baht
Government Savings Bank: 19.914 billion baht
Government Housing Bank: 9.284 billion baht
Port Authority of Thailand: 6.509 billion baht
Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives: 5.861 billion baht
Provincial Electricity Authority: 4.639 billion baht
Expressway Authority of Thailand: 4.199 billion baht
Metropolitan Electricity Authority: 4.197 billion baht
Airports of Thailand Plc: 3.353 billion baht
Metropolitan Waterworks Authority: 2.119 billion baht
Provincial Waterworks Authority: 1.854 billion baht
Tobacco Authority of Thailand: 1.8 billion baht
Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand: 1.135 billion baht.