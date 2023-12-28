Govt banks on THB175 bn revenue from state enterprises in fiscal 2024

The projected revenues of state firms were stated in the fiscal 2024 budget bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday. The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for the first reading on January 3-4.

The budget bill, which seeks an outlay of 3.48 trillion to finance government expenditures, projects that the state will collect total revenue of 2.787 trillion baht, and 175 billion baht would come from state firms. The revenues of the state firms are projected to increase by 25.4 billion baht over fiscal 2023.