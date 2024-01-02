Srettha urges Thais to shop more to get more tax rebates
Taxpayers should join the e-receipt scheme, which will allow them to deduct 50,000 baht from their pre-tax income, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the new Easy E-Receipt scheme would allow taxpayers to automatically add their shopping amounts to the list of tax-deductible items when they report their income online.
The Cabinet had early last month approved the Easy E-Receipt programme, formerly known as e-refund, which offers tax rebates of up to 50,000 baht to those who are not eligible for the digital handout scheme.
The Easy E-Receipt scheme will run for 45 days from January 1 to February 15, allowing a tax rebate for spending at businesses that issue e-tax invoices and e-receipts.
The Finance Ministry estimates that 1.4 million people will join the programme, spending some 70 billion baht and helping stimulate the GDP by about 0.18%. The scheme will, however, cost the government 10.85 billion baht in lost tax revenue.
Chai added that the Finance Ministry has also informed the Cabinet of other measures taken to boost tourism.
These measures include the reduction of excise tax on alcoholic beverages. For instance, the excise tax for alcohol bottles that retail at no more than 1,000 baht will be reduced to 5% from 10%.
Excise on alcohol percentage per litre will also be reduced from 1,500 baht to 1,000 baht.
These measures should lower the cost of living and encourage more foreigners to visit Thailand, he said.