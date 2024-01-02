Srettha urges Thais to shop more to get more tax rebates

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the new Easy E-Receipt scheme would allow taxpayers to automatically add their shopping amounts to the list of tax-deductible items when they report their income online.

The Cabinet had early last month approved the Easy E-Receipt programme, formerly known as e-refund, which offers tax rebates of up to 50,000 baht to those who are not eligible for the digital handout scheme.

The Easy E-Receipt scheme will run for 45 days from January 1 to February 15, allowing a tax rebate for spending at businesses that issue e-tax invoices and e-receipts.