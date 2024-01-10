JSCCIB hopes BOT will lower policy interest rate

Sanan Angubolkul, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce who chaired the JSCCIB meeting on Wednesday, stopped short of saying the central bank should lower its policy rate from the current 2.50% per annum.

The JSCCIB believes that the policy rate was now at the highest level, he said.

“In the future, the policy rate should be adjusted in accordance with the economic situation in the country and the policy of the US Federal Reserve that is likely to lower its rate this year,” Sanan said.