Central bank stands firm against govt calls to cut policy interest rate

Piti Disayatat, assistant governor overseeing financial policies of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said the MPC would stick to its scheduled meeting on February 7 and would not entertain a special session.

He was responding to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s calls for the BOT to consider lowering the policy interest rate, currently set at 2.5% per annum. Srettha called for the policy rate to be reduced because the rate of inflation has been negative for three months now.

The business sector echoed these sentiments, advocating for a rate cut and urging the central bank to intervene in commercial banks’ practices, particularly amid reports forecasting profits of around 220 billion baht for commercial banks in 2023. These profits mostly stem from the wide spread between deposit and loan rates.