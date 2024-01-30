background-defaultbackground-default
New Year resolutions made by Thais form basis for survey of trends

TUESDAY, January 30, 2024

The rising consumer trends in domestic and international travel, healthcare, and outdoor lifestyles in the post-pandemic era will be the main forces driving the retail industry in 2024, a consumer analytic platform reported on Monday.

The 1 Insight, a data insight platform focusing on consumer lifestyles and the latest trends, estimated that local travel in 2024 will boost Thailand’s domestic spending by around 47% year on year. Thai fashion products are expected to enjoy a 70% surge in spending, thanks to the influx of foreign tourists from Malaysia, China, South Korea, India and Russia.

The platform, which is a subsidiary of Central Retail Corporation (CRC), cited a survey by CRC VoiceShare that found 57% of Thais listed domestic and overseas travel in their New Year’s resolutions. It predicts that the travel trend will continue to have a strong impact on Thailand’s retail industry in 2024.

The survey also found that Thai consumers spent 31% more year on year on overseas travel in 2023, coinciding with the growth in travel-related products such as luggage, which saw 42% growth and photo and video cameras, which saw 39% growth year on year in 2023.

The 1 Insight also said that after the pandemic, consumers around the world are focusing more on healthcare, in line with CRC VoiceShare’s survey showing that 54% of Thais aim to take better care of themselves.

The platform predicted that the health-loving trend would continue to boost health-related products, which saw significant growth in the past year. These products include vitamins and supplementary food (78% growth), sports shoes (22% growth), and sports equipment (11% growth).

The last trend to fuel the retail industry is the outdoor lifestyle, as more people returned to their normal daily life after the Covid lockdowns were lifted. The 1 Insight describes the outdoor lifestyle, especially of city people, as outings and dining out, which has significantly driven up the sales of related products and services, namely fashion products (27% growth year on year in 2023), cosmetics (13% growth), and restaurants (6% growth).

The top five New Year resolutions among Thais, according to CRC VoiceShare’s survey, are as follows:

57% aim to travel, both domestically and overseas.

54% want to take better care of their health through exercising, eating a healthy diet, changing sleep habits, and taking vitamins/supplementary foods.

41% want to invest or improve their finances.

40% want to reward themselves by buying a new smartphone, fashion product, electrical appliance or jewellery item.

37% want to spend more time with family.

