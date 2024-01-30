New Year resolutions made by Thais form basis for survey of trends

The 1 Insight, a data insight platform focusing on consumer lifestyles and the latest trends, estimated that local travel in 2024 will boost Thailand’s domestic spending by around 47% year on year. Thai fashion products are expected to enjoy a 70% surge in spending, thanks to the influx of foreign tourists from Malaysia, China, South Korea, India and Russia.

The platform, which is a subsidiary of Central Retail Corporation (CRC), cited a survey by CRC VoiceShare that found 57% of Thais listed domestic and overseas travel in their New Year’s resolutions. It predicts that the travel trend will continue to have a strong impact on Thailand’s retail industry in 2024.

The survey also found that Thai consumers spent 31% more year on year on overseas travel in 2023, coinciding with the growth in travel-related products such as luggage, which saw 42% growth and photo and video cameras, which saw 39% growth year on year in 2023.

The 1 Insight also said that after the pandemic, consumers around the world are focusing more on healthcare, in line with CRC VoiceShare’s survey showing that 54% of Thais aim to take better care of themselves.

The platform predicted that the health-loving trend would continue to boost health-related products, which saw significant growth in the past year. These products include vitamins and supplementary food (78% growth), sports shoes (22% growth), and sports equipment (11% growth).