Thai businesses urged to invest more in Cambodia

Speaking to more than 300 Thai and Cambodian businessmen, he pointed out that Cambodia is an area of opportunity for global traders and investors, including Thailand, due to its stable politics, various free trade agreements, skilled technical talent, supportive infrastructure, and ease of doing business with simple but effective regulations.

He then highlighted some ongoing megaprojects developed by the Royal Government of Cambodia to support trade and investment from Thai and other foreign investors, such as motorways, highways, and an airport.

“We are enhancing infrastructure connectivity to connect and facilitate trade between our nations," he said, highlighting Cambodia's advantageous location as the centre of the south border economic corridor in the Mekong subregion, which connects Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

He also pointed out several trade and investment opportunities where two countries' business sectors can collaborate, including the tourism industry, digital economy, infrastructure development, and agriculture.

Citing the "Two Kingdoms, One Destination" marketing initiative, Cambodia's prime minister said that promoting tourism, cross-border travel packages, and infrastructure development could unlock untapped potential while also attracting tourists from other destinations.