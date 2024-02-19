Govt upbeat on BOI-approved foreign projects, expects 2.2-tn baht worth exports
The Board of Investment (BOI) agreed last year to start providing privileges to 663.24 billion baht worth of foreign projects, a trade representative said on Monday.
Narumon Pinyosinwat, an advisor to the prime minister and acting Thai trade representative, said the projects approved for investment privileges by the BOI are expected to generate exports worth 2.2 trillion baht per year.
She added that the direct foreign investment led to the procurement of 1.3 trillion baht worth of raw materials in the country.
The agriculture, food and biological industries had alone consumed about 797.87 billion baht worth of raw materials last year, she said.
Also, she added, BOI-approved foreign projects had created 115,285 jobs, with the highest number (52,693) being created by manufacturers of electric and electronic goods.
She said PM Srettha Thavisin and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy PM, have instructed Team Thailand officials to continue bringing more direct foreign investments to the kingdom to help boost the economy.