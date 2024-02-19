Govt upbeat on BOI-approved foreign projects, expects 2.2-tn baht worth exports

Narumon Pinyosinwat, an advisor to the prime minister and acting Thai trade representative, said the projects approved for investment privileges by the BOI are expected to generate exports worth 2.2 trillion baht per year.

She added that the direct foreign investment led to the procurement of 1.3 trillion baht worth of raw materials in the country.

The agriculture, food and biological industries had alone consumed about 797.87 billion baht worth of raw materials last year, she said.