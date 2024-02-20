Actual Thai economic figures behind call for rate cut, insists NESDC chief

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, asserted on Tuesday that the decision was based on economic data, stating: “I see the figures, so I think it’s worth considering.”

He clarified that NESDC’s recommendation for a rate reduction stems from lower-than-expected economic indicators and a notable rise in overdue payments over the past three months.

While acknowledging a previous conversation with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor, Danucha stressed that the conversation was initiated due to the absence of comprehensive economic figures at the time. He merely suggested the matter of reducing interest rates be considered during that exchange.

Regular discussions between NESDC and BOT continue, with further deliberations on the course of action forthcoming. Danucha underscored the importance of recognising the independence of BOT and its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), reiterating that decisions on interest rates must be deliberated within the MPC.