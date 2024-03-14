Thailand to send 3,000 workers to South Korean shipyards

Phiphat clinched the deal to send Thai welders and mechanical technicians at a meeting with representatives of five South Korean shipbuilders – HD Hyundai Heavy Industry, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.

The three Hyundai Group companies had agreed to collaborate, the minister said after the meeting at Lotte Hotel Seoul.

Thailand proposed sending workers with expertise in shipbuilding, oceanographic engineering and electronic communication engineering, he said. The workers will be fluent in English and able to learn Korean.

He added that the meeting had reassured the South Koreans about Thailand's worker export procedures.