Thailand and China’s Sinopec to sign MoU on energy cooperation

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties will take place at the ministry’s headquarters in Bangkok on Monday (March 25), a news source said on Friday.

Ministry of Commerce permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano will sign for Thailand, while Sinopec’s president, Zhao Dong will sign for the company at a ceremony to be witnessed by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and China’s Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang.

The source said after signing the MoU, Sinopec’s executives would witness an exhibition on Thai products with high potential in foreign markets, and hold a press conference to unveil the details of the cooperation to the public.

Founded in 2000, Sinopec is a Chinese oil and gas enterprise based in Beijing. It is listed in Hong Kong and also trades in Shanghai. Sinopec is the largest oil refiner in Asia by annual volume processed and is the world’s third biggest petrochemical corporation.