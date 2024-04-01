Fuel subsidies, lower car tax keep Finance Ministry’s earnings below target

Pornchai Teerawet, the ministry’s spokesman, said on Monday that the ministry’s earnings from October 2023 to February this year came in at 981.90 billion baht, which is 2.5% or 25.14 billion baht lower than the estimated target and 0.4% lower than the same period last year.

He said the Excise Department’s earnings had dropped due to fuel subsidies as well as lower car tax collections thanks to promotions on electric cars.