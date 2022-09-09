Navy prepares 80 boats for Bangkok flood relief operation

Areas across the capital have suffered floods from heavy downpours since Thursday evening. Major routes inundated include Rangsit-Pathum Thani, Chaeng Watthana, Pracha Uthit, Bangna-Trat (Debaratana), Ramkhamhaeng and Lat Krabang roads.

Pokkrong said that all RTN disaster mitigation units have been ordered to deploy personnel and equipment to help flood victims in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. They will use boats to deliver food and supplies to communities cut off by floodwater.

“The Navy will also coordinate with local authorities to issue Thai Meteorological Department (Thai Met) warnings and survey the level of damage to properties so that timely aid is provided,” said Pokkrong.

Victims can call the Navy’s flood-relief hotline at 1696, he added.

On Friday, the Thai Met forecast torrential rain across the country with heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, East and Central region including Greater Bangkok. It warned of flash floods and runoffs, especially in hills, low-lying areas and near waterways.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is providing free shuttle services in the eight districts of Chatuchak, Watthana, Lak Si, Sai Mai, Don Muang, Lat Phrao, Bang Khen, and Lat Krabang to help people stranded by floods.