Stay safe, says BMA, as 3 Bangkok canals look close to overflowing

As of press time, the BMA said roads in Bang Khen district were under 5 to 20 centimetres of water, while some in Lak Si district were under up to 25cm of water.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit area advised people to leave their vehicles at the multi-purpose stadium at the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 30 alley, the 100th Year Thanyaburi Hall, and the entrance of the tollway.