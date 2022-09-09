Stay safe, says BMA, as 3 Bangkok canals look close to overflowing
With more heavy rains expected on Friday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned people living close to canals to monitor water levels closely.
On Thursday, the BMA said water levels at the Prem Prachakon, Lat Phrao and Prawet Burirom canals had reached the critical stage. The Prem Prachakon canal flows through Don Mueang and Lak Si districts, the Lat Phrao canal through Sai Mai, Bang Khen and Lat Phrao, while the Prawet Burirom canal flows through Lat Krabang district.
As of press time, the BMA said roads in Bang Khen district were under 5 to 20 centimetres of water, while some in Lak Si district were under up to 25cm of water.
Meanwhile, municipal authorities in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit area advised people to leave their vehicles at the multi-purpose stadium at the Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 30 alley, the 100th Year Thanyaburi Hall, and the entrance of the tollway.