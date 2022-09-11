Urgent actions needed to prevent Bangkok going underwater: Suchatvee

There were no flood sensors on Lat Krabang Road and no water pumps had been installed, he added.

He said Lat Krabang Road, Luang Paeng Road and Hua Ta Ke roads had been inundated for several days now.

He urged the BMA to take the following emergency actions:

- Deploy water pumps from districts not at risk to use on both sides of Lat Krabang, Luang Paeng and Hua Ta Ke roads. He said the roads are very long but few pumps were being used there. Worse still, officials were merely pumping floodwater back and forth without a comprehensive drainage plan.

- Urgently reduce water levels in Klong Prawet and tributary canals, which have been overflowing for three consecutive days. Suchatvee said the BMA strategy did not include lowering the levels of Klong Prawet and tributaries such as Klong Lam Pla Thiew, the main drainage network for eastern Bangkok. Their high water levels meant officials cannot drain floodwater from roads.

- Drain floodwaters via the Bang Pakong River in neighbouring Chachoengsao province.

- Open the Klong Prawet watergate to drain water via the Phra Khanong pumping station.

- Install flood sensors in Lat Krabang to allow timely water-management actions.

- Remove sandbags around drainage openings on Lat Krabang Road. The sandbags were not preventing water from coming out of sewers but instead stopping rainwater from draining, he said.