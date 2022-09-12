Man found adrift in sea with dead body of friend rescued off Rayong

He spotted the survivor at 5am, drifting near his nets. Both the survivor and the body were wearing life jackets, Boochit recounted.

He rescued the engineer and retrieved the body and headed back ashore and called the police station.

The survivor was identified as Ang, a Thai-Chinese man, who works as an engineer at a power plant in Samut Prakan province.

The dead man was only identified as Lee, a 39-year-old Taiwanese man who was the manager of the power plant where Ang works.