Wet weather forecast for most of Thailand from Saturday to Wednesday

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday saying the rain was being brought by another high-pressure system from China that will extend to upper Laos and upper Vietnam from Saturday to Wednesday. This will make the monsoon trough lie across the North, Central and Northeast regions.

The southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will also strengthen during the period.

People have been advised to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

The department also said waves in upper Andaman and upper Gulf will be 1 to 2 metres high and higher during thundershowers. Ships are advised to proceed with caution.

Areas to be affected by heavy rain are:

Saturday

North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani

East: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat