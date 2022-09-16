Wet weather forecast for most of Thailand from Saturday to Wednesday
Most of Thailand will see rain and gusty winds for the next five days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain hitting the North, Northeast, Central including Greater Bangkok, East and the South.
The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday saying the rain was being brought by another high-pressure system from China that will extend to upper Laos and upper Vietnam from Saturday to Wednesday. This will make the monsoon trough lie across the North, Central and Northeast regions.
The southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will also strengthen during the period.
People have been advised to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
The department also said waves in upper Andaman and upper Gulf will be 1 to 2 metres high and higher during thundershowers. Ships are advised to proceed with caution.
Areas to be affected by heavy rain are:
Saturday
North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun
Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
East: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
Sunday-Monday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Yasothon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Greater Bangkok
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga
Tuesday-Wednesday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, Greater Bangkok
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat.