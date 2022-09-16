Two new bridges to boost trade, tourism between Thailand and Malaysia

The bridges will join Sungai Kolok and Takbai districts in Narathiwat with Malaysia’s Kelantan state, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Friday.

The project is part of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) economic development plan.

The two new Golok River bridges were proposed by then Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who is now acting PM.

The 2nd Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang Bridge with six traffic lanes will be built parallel to the existing bridge in Sungai Kolok district, which is too narrow for large vehicles and cannot be expanded.

The second new bridge will connect downtown Takbai with the Malaysian town of Pengkalan Kubor as part of an 11-kilometre road with 4-6 traffic lanes.

Prawit has proposed that Malaysia design and build the first bridge. Talks are ongoing to decide who will be responsible for constructing the second bridge.

Malaysia recently agreed to forward the proposal to the Cabinet, Ratchada said.

Meanwhile, it will send a working group to Thailand to study construction of a road from the new Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla province to the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint in Malaysia’s Kedah state this December.

“The government expects the new bridges will help promote cross-border trade and tourism in the southern region and contribute to sustainable economic growth of local communities in the border provinces of both countries,” said Ratchada.