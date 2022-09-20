No severe threat of flooding as dams still not full, says irrigation dept

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) also said it has implemented several measures to minimise the risk of flooding.

Deputy director-general Thaweesak Thanadechophol said on Monday that the 35 large dams and 412 medium-sized dams across the country are still within the safe level of 52.5 billion cubic metres. This means they can hold another 23.5 billion cubic metres.

For instance, he said, dams and reservoirs in the North are at 63 per cent of capacity and can receive another 9.4 billion cubic metres.

“The department has implemented measures like increasing the water discharge rate during low tide and unblocking waterways to maximise drainage capacity to minimise the risk of floods,” he said.

Thaweesak was referring to the Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast that a monsoon trough will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central region including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South from Wednesday to Sunday.

Thaweesak said RID will continue monitoring the water and weather patterns closely and will alert downstream communities in advance if the discharge rate will be increased. Farmers suffering from floods due to the release of water can call the 1460 hotline or their local irrigation office.