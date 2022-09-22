Police nab man who allegedly snatched millions from pickup

The robbery took place on Tuesday when Praphaporn Boonmeesanom, 29, had just left the bank with a bag containing 3.46 million baht in cash that she had withdrawn to pay her employees.

As she was getting into her pickup truck, a man wearing a green jacket of a delivery service appeared out of nowhere, yanked open the vehicle’s door and attacked her driver, Kritchaphat Surakul, 24, while yelling in anger that Kritchaphat was sleeping with his wife and that he has a gun.

An obviously terrified Kritchaphat managed to escape the attacker's clutches and darted into a nearby soi. The assailant looked like he was about to give chase but changed his mind and went back to the vehicle.

Praphaporn frantically tried to explain that he had the wrong person.

The man then grabbed her bag of cash and scooted away on a grey motorcycle with no licence plate.