Flood warning for downstream provinces as Chao Phraya Dam discharge rises

The Royal Irrigation Department will increase the dam’s discharge rate from Saturday, and this may cause flash floods in the downstream provinces of Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Singburi.

Praphit Chanma, the department’s director general, said on Friday that more water is being discharged to improve the dam’s capacity ahead of heavy rains next week. The discharge rate will rise from 1,989 cubic metres per second to 2,200 cubic metres per second.

Areas that will be affected include:

• Ang Thong: Phong Pheng canal, Chaiyo district

• Ayutthaya: Bang Ban canal, Sena and Phak Hai districts

• Singburi: In Buri, Muang and Phrom Buri district

Praphit advised people living in lowlands in these areas to monitor water levels closely and keep up with weather forecasts. The department has also dispatched officials and water pumps to flood-prone areas to prevent flooding and be at hand to help people during emergencies, he added.

The Thai Meteorological Department says several parts of Thailand will be hit with isolated heavy to very heavy rain next week due to the strong monsoon trough lying across the country and the influence of the tropical storm Noru. The storm is expected to make landfall in upper Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday.