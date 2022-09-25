Heavy rain, flash flooding forecast for all regions on Sunday

Sunday’s 24-hour weather forecast for Thailand:

North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Temperature lows of 22-25C and highs of 31-33C.

Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature lows of 23-25C and highs of 29-32C.

Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Temperature lows of 23-25C and highs of 31-33C.

East: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperature lows of 24-25C and highs of 29-32C. Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperature lows of 23-25C and highs of 32-34C. Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Temperature lows of 23-25C and highs of 29-32C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Temperature lows of 24-26C and highs of 31-32C.