Thailand’s finest fare lined up to tickle world leaders’ tastebuds at Apec banquet
The opening gala dinner for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit promises to be a gastronomic delight featuring fresh ingredients from different corners of Thailand.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday that the menu will feature delicacies like pheasant from the Royal Project, painted spiny lobster from Phuket, Ayutthaya’s river prawn and coffee from Nan.
“Creating the dishes will be celebrity ‘iron chief’ Chumpol Chaengprai, who has also been chosen as one of the nine representatives of Thailand at the summit,” he said.
The tables, meanwhile, will be decorated with handicrafts from the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. “This will offer us an opportunity to promote Thai goods on the international stage,” he added.
The gala dinner, designed to reflect Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.
The Apec summit, scheduled to be held at the Queen Sirikit Convention Centre from November 18 to 19, will be organised under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”