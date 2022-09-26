Thailand’s finest fare lined up to tickle world leaders’ tastebuds at Apec banquet

“Creating the dishes will be celebrity ‘iron chief’ Chumpol Chaengprai, who has also been chosen as one of the nine representatives of Thailand at the summit,” he said.

The tables, meanwhile, will be decorated with handicrafts from the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. “This will offer us an opportunity to promote Thai goods on the international stage,” he added.

The gala dinner, designed to reflect Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.