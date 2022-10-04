PM visiting Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani to oversee flood mitigation efforts
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is visiting Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces on Tuesday to inspect the flood situation.
Prayut flew from Bangkok on Tuesday morning to visit the area for the first time after resuming his duties as prime minister on Monday.
He travelled with Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol, and Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Ratanaset.
In Khon Kaen, the officials explained to the PM their water management plan and the flood situation in the province.
Prayut inspected the high-pressure water pump at Bueng Nong Khot and visited people who were affected by floods at Wat Thep Nimit Wararam in Muang Khon Kaen district in Khon Kaen.
In the afternoon, he will travel to Ubon Ratchathani and oversee the flood situation as well as the water management plan.
He also will visit the help centre and houses in Warin Chamrap district before travelling back to Bangkok.
On Monday, Prayut had made it clear that he did not want people carrying welcoming signs when he visited these two provinces.
He said that he was coming for work and he could take care of himself while officials should focus on people affected by floods.