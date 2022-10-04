PM visiting Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani to oversee flood mitigation efforts

He travelled with Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol, and Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Ratanaset.

In Khon Kaen, the officials explained to the PM their water management plan and the flood situation in the province.

Prayut inspected the high-pressure water pump at Bueng Nong Khot and visited people who were affected by floods at Wat Thep Nimit Wararam in Muang Khon Kaen district in Khon Kaen.

In the afternoon, he will travel to Ubon Ratchathani and oversee the flood situation as well as the water management plan.