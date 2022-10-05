Nonthaburi agencies instructed to use pumps amid more flooding today
The Nonthaburi Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation urged provincial government agencies to help residents as more floods hit the province today.
In an announcement, the office said Nonthaburi would be at high risk of flooding as the Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute expected more rainwater to flow into the Chao Phraya River, lifting water levels.
Lopburi’s Pa Sak Jolasid Dam and Ayutthaya’s Chao Phraya Dam will increase water drainage gradually to cope with flooding in areas nearby, the office warned.
“To ensure efficiency in dealing with floods, the Nonthaburi Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to ask provincial government agencies to monitor the situation closely,” the office said.
Agencies have also been urged to keep officials and water pumps at ready to mitigate impacts of further flooding.
“Provincial government agencies must inform residents living near river and flood-prone areas [of impending flooding],” the office added.