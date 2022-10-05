BMA bolsters efforts to tackle flooding with 2 million sandbags amid forecast of heavy rains

Deputy Bangkok governor Thawida Kamolvej mentioned the recent advice asking office workers to work from home. He said the BMA could not order all of them to work from home but wanted to ask for cooperation to return home early.

He cited a warning from the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) as the reason. The ONWR has said that water flows from the North would push up the water level, while heavy rains are forecast for Bangkok and the Central region on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered officials to report the footage from surveillance cameras before and after the rains and also told the BMA’s Public Relations Office to issue weather alerts at 5am and 3pm.

Jessada Chanprapa, deputy director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department, reported that the drainage level of the Chao Phraya River is at 2,697 cubic metres per second while 3,100 cubic metres per second of water is flowing through the Bang Sai water station. He also revealed that the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is diverting more water to the West.