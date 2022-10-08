Their Majesties visit 4-year-old survivor of nursery mass-shooting

After arriving at Udon Thani airport on Friday evening, Their Majesties headed first to Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital and then to Udon Thani Hospital to visit the injured as well as families who lost young children in the attack.

Thursday’s mass shooting by a sacked policeman left 37 people dead, including 24 children. Of the 10 people injured in the attack, eight are in critical condition.

The King and Queen visited at the bedside of 4-year-old Kantapong Sena, who is among five survivors being treated in the intensive care unit at Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital.

Two other critically ill survivors are being treated at Udon Thani Hospital.

"I would like to extend my condolences; there are no other words to describe this feeling. I want to give you all moral support to be strong," the King told relatives of the victims.

Expressing sorrow over the occurrence of an “evil incident”, His Majesty said the priority now was to “make things better as best as we can".

Their Majesties will take all injured patients from the incident under royal patronage, while the Palace will sponsor bathing rites for all victims.