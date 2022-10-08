Floodplains north of Bangkok nearing capacity as more rain forecast
The 12 natural floodplains north of Bangkok are nearing their capacity to hold water, according to data from the National Water Resources Office (NWRO).
Some of the floodplains, which soak up floodwater and cushion the capital against river overflows, have even exceeded capacity following a series of storms in recent weeks.
The 12 water-retention areas span 1.15 million rai (184,000 hectares) in the lower Chao Phraya River Basin and are capable of holding about 1.5 billion cubic metres of excess water.
The low-lying areas comprise mainly rice fields. Local farmers often harvest their crops before the arrival of the monsoon brings heavy downpours and overflows from the upper parts of the country.
When areas of economic significance, particularly Bangkok, are no longer threatened by river overflows, the Royal Irrigation Department pumps out floodwater from the plains to prepare them for the next cultivation season.
The 12 water retention areas are Thung Chiang Rak, Thung Tha Wung, Chai Nat-Pasak Canal’s Left Plain, Thung Bang Kum, Thung Bang Kung, Thung Bang Ban-Baan Pan, Thung Pa Mok, Thung Pak Hai, Thung Chao Chet, Thung Pho Phraya, Phraya Banlue Operation and Maintenance Project, and Southern Rangsit Operation and Maintenance Project.
Thung Bang Kum and Thung Bang Kung have now exceeded their total water retention capacity of 160 million cubic metres, according to the NWRO. Most of the other plains are at between 64 and 82 per cent of capacity.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts more heavy rain across the whole country this week.