Floodplains north of Bangkok nearing capacity as more rain forecast

Some of the floodplains, which soak up floodwater and cushion the capital against river overflows, have even exceeded capacity following a series of storms in recent weeks.

The 12 water-retention areas span 1.15 million rai (184,000 hectares) in the lower Chao Phraya River Basin and are capable of holding about 1.5 billion cubic metres of excess water.

The low-lying areas comprise mainly rice fields. Local farmers often harvest their crops before the arrival of the monsoon brings heavy downpours and overflows from the upper parts of the country.