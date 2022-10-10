CNN reporters apologise for ‘any extra grief’ caused by Nong Bua massacre report

Their report, which featured graphic images of bloodstains, was widely criticised on Thai social media and condemned by the Thai Journalists Association and the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand (FCCT).

“A CNN team entered a clearly marked crime scene without permission – no matter what they may claim,” the FCCT statement said. “This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting.”

CNN also defended the report on Twitter, claiming that the police cordon at the nursery had been removed and three public health officials had given the CNN team permission to film inside the building.

“The team gathered footage inside the centre for around 15 minutes, then left. During this time, the cordon had been set back in place, so the team needed to climb over the fence at the centre to leave,” said the news agency.

However, CNN International’s executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy provided another statement on Saturday:

“CNN's team reporting from the scene of the tragic event in Nong Bua Lamphu sought permission from Thailand Health Department officials present there to enter the daycare centre. The team now understands that these officials were not authorized to grant this permission. If the team had understood that the building and its rooms were off-limits, they would not have entered. It was never their intention to contravene any rules.

“The team entered the compound through an open gate to the yard, where other journalists were already present. There was no police tape on the scene at the time. After working carefully and respectfully inside the building for around 15 minutes the team went to leave, however the gate to the grounds was now closed and police tape had been erected, which meant they needed to climb over the gate to exit.

“The team entered the building in good faith, to gain a fuller impression of what transpired inside and to humanize the scale of the tragedy for their audience.”

He said that CNN had ceased broadcasting the report and removed the video from its website.

“We deeply regret any distress or offence our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the Thai police at such a distressing time for the country,” he added.