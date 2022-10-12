Suspect in ex-wife’s murder kills himself after being surrounded in Phatthalung

Khrongkamol Suksawas’ murder was reported at 2am on Monday after she was shot with a 9mm handgun at a parking lot of a condominium in Huai Khwang.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and tracked down the suspect, Sathaporn Khaophueak, 60, who was Khrongkamol’s ex-husband. Sathaporn reportedly took a bus from Bangkok to his hometown in Phatthalung after allegedly committing the crime.

At around 10.30pm on Tuesday, police officers surrounded the suspect’s house in Pa Phayom district and sent in a relative of Sathaporn to negotiate with him. When the relative came out he said Sathaporn needed 10 minutes to prepare himself, but shortly after a gunshot was heard. The police special unit charged into the house, only to find Sathaporn’s body on the floor with gunshot wound to his head and a 9mm handgun in his hand.

The daughter of Sathaporn and Krongkamol was also in the room.

The daughter reportedly said her father went to Bangkok earlier in August to beg her mother to come live together with them in Phatthalung, but her mother refused.

She also said Sathaporn often physically abused his ex-wife before they split up.

He had been charged with carrying firearms without a permit and false imprisonment, but was later bailed out.

This case comes on the heels of another incident of gun violence in the country – the mass shooting last week in Nong Bua Lamphu province that claimed 36 innocent lives, among them 23 children – in which this shooter, too, turned the gun on himself.

In the incident last Thursday, sacked police officer Panya Khamrab, 34, shot 36 people in a deadly rampage that began in a nursery, where the young ones were taking a midday nap. The horrifying incident ended when Panya shot himself to death.