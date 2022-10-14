Inundation in Nonthaburi does not stop pious Buddhist man from donning saffron

Thossaphol Thongjaras, 28, with his father Amnat, 58, and mother Nuchara, 55, lead a group of relatives through the inundated Wat Noi Nok temple in Muang district’s Bang Kraso area at 7am on Friday to complete his ordination.

Though the temple’s assembly hall or ubosot was dry because it is on higher ground, the rest of Wat Noi Nok has been under water since Thursday.

Attendees were seen wading through the floods, some in knee-high boots and others pushing boats carrying elderly relatives, monks and offerings.

The novice monk’s parents said their son had voiced his intention to ordain at this temple about a month ago when the floods had not yet reached Nonthaburi. However, the heavy flooding on Friday did not stop the family from going ahead with the ceremony.

Since Thursday, riverside communities in Nonthaburi were flooded by runoffs from the North, rising sea tides and an overflowing Chao Phraya. Parts of Rama V, Phibul Songkhram and Nakhon-In roads in Nonthaburi’s Muang district were under 50cm to 70cm of water. In addition to this, Lopburi’s Pasak Jolasid Dam upstream has increased its discharge, while rising sea tides are expected to push the water level at Nonthaburi Pier as high as 2.88 metres.