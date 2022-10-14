Officials battle through chest-high floods to deliver relief supplies in Central Thailand

Bang Ban resident Prathana Khomsod, 37, said the flooding has made their lives miserable as she showed how she had to cook while standing in knee-deep water.

"I have to wade through water in my own home, cooking, washing clothes. It's also difficult when going out to work, I have to get out via a boat. It would be fine if the house wasn't flooded but they say this area is a basin, so this is where all the water flows to. It's difficult." Said Prathana Khomsod

"I want them (authorities) to release the water to other areas too, those that have always been dry. Like, in other areas like Sai Noi district, they were never flooded but they diverted the floodwater more than that side."

The government has earmarked 23 billion baht to provide flood victims assistance and rehabilitation this year, though the inundation is a lot less severe than it was in 2011.



