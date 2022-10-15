Heavy rain, flash floods for Northeast and South on Saturday: Met Dept

Meanwhile, residents of the South were warned of isolated monsoon showers that could also cause flash floods and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills and in low-lying areas.

Saturday’s forecast said Sonca made landfall over Quang Ngai, Vietnam at 4am on Saturday. With winds of 65 kilometre per hour, the storm is moving west at a speed about 20km/hr and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell. Sonca will bring more rainfall to the Northeast, East, and Central Region including Bangkok.

The warning of isolated heavy rain, strong wind and possible flooding covers the Northeast provinces of Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

People in these areas should beware of severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially in foothills near waterways and lowlands, the department warned.

Meanwhile, the lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1-2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution.