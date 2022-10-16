All Ayutthaya industrial estates safe from flooding, says IEAT
There is no reason to believe the industrial estates in Ayutthaya will be flooded, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) said on Sunday.
Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit had last week instructed IEAT to closely monitor the Nakhon Luang, Bang Pa-in and Ban Wa industrial estates as he feared they may be flooded from runoffs.
IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the industrial estates were not at risk of flooding because the dams upstream of Ayutthaya have been reducing the drainage levels.
“If there are no more storms, the situation at the three industrial estates will remain normal,” Veeris said.
As for worries about floods having an impact on workers’ commute to and from work, he said IEAT has asked provincial agencies to ensure roads leading to the estates are not blocked by flooding.
Last month, Suriya had also instructed IEAT to check the levees put in place after the 2011 floods left a trail of destruction and losses as many factories in Ayutthaya industrial estates had to halt operations for several months.