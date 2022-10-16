All Ayutthaya industrial estates safe from flooding, says IEAT

IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the industrial estates were not at risk of flooding because the dams upstream of Ayutthaya have been reducing the drainage levels.

“If there are no more storms, the situation at the three industrial estates will remain normal,” Veeris said.

As for worries about floods having an impact on workers’ commute to and from work, he said IEAT has asked provincial agencies to ensure roads leading to the estates are not blocked by flooding.