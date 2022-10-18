Ayutthaya river overflows, washing away road and flooding 3 districts

A section of embankment road along the Jao Jed-Bang Yihon canal in Sena district collapsed as a torrent of floodwater flowed into Sena, Bang Sai and Lad Bua Luang districts.

The strong current eroded soil around a large underground drainage pipe, causing the road to collapse, said Nopporn Lorliam, head of Moo 7 village in Tambon Rang Jorake where the road is located.

Fortunately, villagers monitoring the situation managed to drive their vehicles to safety before the road collapsed, the chief said.