Select Bangkokians can ride Pink, Yellow monorail lines for free from December

Pichet Kunadhamraks, RTD director-general, said the Yellow Line will be open partially from Samrong to Pavana station, while the Pink Line will start running from Minburi to Government Complex station.

He said free rides will only be provided to those who register in advance, adding that interested schools, universities, agencies and companies as well as individuals can contact the department to register.

The free rides will be available until February, after which fares will be charged, he said.