Several houses, buildings in Chiang Mai develop cracks after mild quakes

Tinnakorn Thathong, director of the geological environment division of the department, said during the press conference that there were eight quakes measuring 1.5 to 3.9 magnitude in Phrae’s Long district on Wednesday and Tuesday.

Tinnakorn said the quakes were unleashed by a fault that lies from the direction of northeast to the southwest and moved horizontally to the left.

He said the quakes in Phrae were felt in Song, Sung Men, Wang Chin, Den Chai and Muang districts, and Tha Pla district of Uttaradit province with no reports of damage.